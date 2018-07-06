To ensure that our city truly works for all of us, our budget must ensure that every member of our community feels SAFE, WELCOME and INCLUDED in Saint Paul’s prosperity and growth. Our promise is to always go back to our stakeholders – our residents, business owners and community partners – and ask you to help translate the big vision and scope of budget priorities we share for Saint Paul. We share enormous dreams for our children, ourselves, our neighbors and so much more beyond that. The ideals we have for our individual and collective potential are intertwined in our willingness to help each other.

But, we can’t do the work of building this city by ourselves at City Hall – we need you to show up and plug in to help build Saint Paul’s next budget for our collective future. We want the “2020 Our City, Our Budget” process to reach and reflect our whole community, especially if public engagement in local government is new or less familiar to you. Each and everyone one of us can make important contributions to build on the progress our generation has already seen. Please help us move Saint Paul forward with a budget that meets our needs today and gives all of us the chance to thrive in the future. Join us at these upcoming "2020 Our City, Our Budget" events.

- Melvin Carter, Mayor

